Liberty police confirm suspect stole gun from Academy Sports then took off

LIBERTY, Mo. — Liberty police confirmed to FOX4 Thursday that the search for an armed person at Liberty Commons stems from a suspect stealing a gun from Academy Sports + Outdoors then taking off.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m.

No shots were fired and no one was injured. Police are still looking for the suspect.

UPDATE: Police have completed their search of the area. They did not locate the individual. No shots were fired and no injuries in this incident. — Liberty Missouri (@LibertyMissouri) January 2, 2020

Liberty Police are responding to a report of an armed person at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Liberty Commons. At this time it is NOT an active shooter situation. Please avoid this area while officers continue to investigate. pic.twitter.com/vyYfB6YW9T — Liberty Missouri (@LibertyMissouri) January 2, 2020