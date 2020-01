LIBERTY, Mo. — The city of Liberty tweeted Thursday that police have completed their search at Liberty Commons and did not locate anyone who was armed.

The city added there were no shots fired and no injuries reported either.

Initially, officers were investigating reports of an armed person at Academy Sports + Outdoors and asked residents and shoppers to avoid the area.

UPDATE: Police have completed their search of the area. They did not locate the individual. No shots were fired and no injuries in this incident. — Liberty Missouri (@LibertyMissouri) January 2, 2020