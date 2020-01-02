× Missing Missouri woman disappeared the day after Christmas in Clay County

HOLT, Mo. — Officials are searching for a 49-year-old woman who they said disappeared the day after Christmas.

Janet Berry was last seen driving a 1996 white Ford F-150 in Holt on Dec. 26, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Officials did not say when she was seen or to where she was traveling.

Berry is described as 5-foot 2-inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on her location to contact them at 816-407-3700.