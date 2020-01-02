Officials identify armed robbery, shooting suspect killed by Clay County deputies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- Officials have identified the 28-year-old shot and killed by deputies Thursday after a suspected crime spree throughout the metro.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said Jeffery Dale Millsap, of Holt, has been identified as the man killed on N.E. 172nd Street.

Officials say they believe Millsap was the suspect involved in an armed robbery in Liberty and a shooting in Independence before he drove to that gravel road near Holt where deputies found him.

Police said the 28-year-old first attempted to buy a gun from a Academy Sports + Outdoors in Liberty around 11 a.m. When the purchase was denied, Liberty police said he brandished a knife, leaped over a counter and stole the weapon.

He then fled the store, but not before causing some panic among shoppers and employees.

Less than 30 minutes later, Millsap then drove to Independence where he allegedly shot an employee at Landmark Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM.

In both instances, police were able to gather a suspect and vehicle description. The same gold Subaru was involved in both incidents, and the vehicle was registered to an address in Holt. Officials also got the man's address from the application he filled out to buy the gun at Academy Sports.

Dispatchers were able to get that address out to multiple agencies, keeping them on alert. Clay County deputies headed that way, and Kearney police spotted the driver nearby.

"When they found him on the road, they initially tried to conduct a traffic stop," Clay County Sheriff's Capt. Will Akin said. "That's when he fled."

Investigators won't say exactly what unfolded, but an apparently tense exchange ended when deputies shot and killed Millsap.

"There's always a prompting. There's always something the officer or deputy cues in on and, in this case, we had a firearm stolen," Akin said. "Until we can verify from investigative teams coming up, we can only speculate the firearm was still present."

No other bystanders or law enforcement officers were injured in the ordeal.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation now.

