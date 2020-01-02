Rare moose in Kansas caught on camera, residents thrilled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCANDIA, Kan. -- Residents in northwest Kansas are ringing in the new year with a rare wildlife spotting -- a moose traveling south through the state.

"What a way to kick off 2020!" Christina Ray-Strutt wrote in a Facebook post.

Video posted on her Facebook page shows the moose running through farm fields and across a rural road. Others, including the Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism Game Wardens, captured the animal on trail cameras along the Republican River.

Another trail camera found the moose a little farther from the river northwest of Belleville.

The animal followed the river down into Kansas from Nebraska, according to a report by KSNT. It's the first time a moose has been confirmed in the state since the 1980s.

Officials warn that if you do see a moose, to not approach it and be mindful of people’s property, according to the report. They also remind people that it is illegal to hunt moose in Kansas.

"What a beautiful creature!" Ray-Strutt wrote. "Happy New Year to all our family and friends!!"