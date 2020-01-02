Shooting suspect was former customer at Independence car dealership, owner says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo -- A shooting at the Landmark Dodge Used Car Warehouse on Noland Road happened quickly Thursday and was totally unexpected.

Used car sales manager Jody Hendrick was shot by a former customer.

"Just a great guy, and we're so pleased that our friend is going to be OK," Landmark owner Doug Fletcher said of Hendrick.

But as for the suspect, they have no clue what motivated him.

"He bought a car three or four months ago, and that`s really the only thing we know about him," Fletcher said.

Police and witnesses said that around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the 28-year-old suspect walked in to the used car show room and shot Hendrick several times.

"My understanding was that there was no words exchanged of any kind. It was just really kind of a quick thing that happened," Fletcher said.

After the shooting, the suspect took off in a gold Subaru. Police say it was the same gold Subaru involved in a gun theft at Academy Sports in Liberty a half hour prior to the shooting.

Liberty police said the suspect tried to buy a gun at Academy Sports but was denied the purchase. He then allegedly pulled out a knife, jumped over the counter and grabbed the gun he tried to buy before taking off.

The suspect's name and address were on the firearm application, which allowed dispatchers to broadcast suspect vehicle information.

While police try to piece together the motivation for the crime spree, folks at the Landmark dealerships are focusing on Hendrick's recovery.

"So far everything has been great, and he is going to have a little surgery, but it looks like he is going to be just fine," Fletcher said.

While there were other people inside the used car showroom during the shooting, no one else was hurt.

The suspect was found by law enforcement in Holt, Missouri, where he was shot and killed by a Clay County Sheriff's deputy.