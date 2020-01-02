Smithville fire chief renews call to approve funding to staff his empty station house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHVILLE, Mo. -- The first day of the new year presented a familiar problem for one metro fire department.

“We were unable to respond to two medical emergencies,” tweeted Chief Dave Cline, with the Smithville Area Fire Protection District. “What if the medical calls were critical in nature? What if the ambulance crew needed assistance moving the patient?”

Cline elaborated on the difficulty of covering 112-square-mile district primarily from one station house.

“I definitely don’t play the doom-and-gloom game with our community about how bad this could be,” Cline told FOX4. “But we don’t have enough resources to properly protect the community.”

The staffing predicament is reminder of a peculiar longstanding obstacle facing Smithville.

In a 2012 bond issue, voters approved $1.8 million to build an additional fire house in Smithville, Station #3. But twice since then, voters have rejected a tax levy increase to pay for additional firefighters to staff Station #3.

Now, Cline and the Smithville Area Fire Protection District are asking voters to approve another levy request in November 2020.

Cline argues some of the tax increase will be offset by lower insurance premiums for homeowners in the district.

“It won’t completely offset the cost of the tax increase, but it will probably offset 50% of the increase,” Cline said.

Not everyone is sold, including Smithville Fire Board member Duane Garmeson.

“We’re talking about a lot of money for the senior citizens,” Garmeson said. “We’re both retired; we’re both on Social Security. Where do we get the extra money? We’ve got to cut something out?”