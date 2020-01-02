Vigil being held Thursday night for KCK mother and two children found murdered inside home

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A candlelight vigil is being held Thursday night to remember a Kansas City, Kansas mother and her two children who were found murdered.

The vigil will start at 7:30 p.m. at 29 N. Mill Street, just north of Central Ave., according to Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools.

The bodies of the three victims were found in a burning house Monday morning. They were identified as 31-year-old Yazmin Rodriquez, 14-year-old Amerikha Rodriquez and 10-year-old Jean Carlos.

Amerikha was a student at Central Middle School and in the 8th grade, according to the school’s principal Dr. Fred Skretta.

On Wednesday, 31-year-old Ismael Caballero was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of arson in connection with the incident. KCK police confirmed Caballero and Rodriguez had a previous relationship.

Police arrested Caballero on Monday, and he is being held in the Wyandotte County jail on a $1 million bond.