Vigil being held Thursday night for KCK mother and two children found murdered inside home

Posted 2:55 pm, January 2, 2020, by , Updated at 03:21PM, January 2, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A candlelight vigil is being held Thursday night to remember a Kansas City, Kansas mother and her two children who were found murdered.

The vigil will start at 7:30 p.m. at 29 N. Mill Street, just north of Central Ave., according to Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools.

The bodies of the three victims were found in a burning house Monday morning. They were identified as 31-year-old Yazmin Rodriquez, 14-year-old Amerikha Rodriquez and 10-year-old Jean Carlos.

Amerikha was a student at Central Middle School and in the 8th grade, according to the school’s principal Dr. Fred Skretta.

On Wednesday, 31-year-old Ismael Caballero was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of arson in connection with the incident. KCK police confirmed Caballero and Rodriguez had a previous relationship.

Police arrested Caballero on Monday, and he is being held in the Wyandotte County jail on a $1 million bond.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.