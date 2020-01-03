17-year-old girl suffers serious injuries in shooting near Overland Park apartment complex

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A 17-year-old girl has been seriously injured Friday night in a shooting in Overland Park, officials say.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. at the Meadowlark Apartments near Robinson Street and W. 91st Terrace.

The teen victim was shot in the stomach in an attempted robbery, suffering serious injuries, police said. Details about what specifically led up to the shooting were not immediately available. But she was awake and talking when she was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said they do not have a suspect in custody at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.