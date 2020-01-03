Crime Files: Allen Thompson [Podcast]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was the beginning of 1970. We were grappling with new civil rights laws, we were in the middle of a space race, and Woodstock just made a big splash in American culture.

There was a lot changing for Allen Thompson, too. A student at Westport High School, he was a member of ROTC and was looking ahead at joining the military after school. It was also the first day of classes for the new year.

After school, he ran an errand with his mom. It was then that Allen Thompson found himself at the end of a shotgun barrel during an armed robbery.

50 years later, his sisters are left without a brother and no clue who killed him other than a shady description and a couple people of interest.

