‘Cuts for Confidence’: KCK couple offering kids free haircuts for a back-to-school boost

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A husband-and-wife duo are offering free haircuts in Wyandotte County to send local kids back to school in style.

Attorney Shanelle Dupree and Wyandotte County District Attorney and local pastor Mark Dupree are teaming up with Headlines Barber Academy for a special, called "Cuts for Confidence."

They hope this event will make a difference as children return to the classroom after winter break.

“It’s more than just a haircut. What we have set up here is we are giving out books also giving out bookmarks that tell our young people they are loved, they are important, they are special in the eyesight of everyone to encourage them," Mark Dupree said.

More than 20 barbers-in-training are providing free haircuts for more than 100 kids heading back to school. The only requirement is to show up.

“Just looking at the smiles on their face, you know, it makes you feel good. They come in looking one way, then they leave out, they are a totally different person," said Derrick Davis, co-owner of Headlines Barber Academy.

The barbers already cut hair all day Friday, and they'll also offer free haircuts at the academy on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The barbershop is located at 4327 State Ave. in Kansas City, Kansas.