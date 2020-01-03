Full list of locations where you can take your photo with the giant Patrick Mahomes bobblehead

Posted 8:47 am, January 3, 2020, by
Data pix.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A giant bobblehead of Patrick Mahomes will make stops across the metro over the next few days.

The life-sized bobblehead will start its tour around the metro with a stop at Union Station Friday. It will be there from 1-5 p.m.

Here are the other places you can find it:

Saturday, Jan. 4 at Liberty Hy-Vee , 109 N Blue Jay Drive Liberty, Mo. 64068, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan 5 at Lee's Summit Hy-Vee, 301 NE Rice Road Lee's Summit, Mo. 64086, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 6 at Olathe Hy-Vee, 18101 W. 119th St. Olathe, Kan. 66061, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Mission Hy-Vee, 6655 Martway Mission, Kan. 66202, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 8 at  Independence Hy-Vee, 4545 S Noland Road Independence, Mo. 64055, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 9 at J.C. Nichols Fountain from 2-5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11 at Blue Springs Hy-Vee, 625 W. 40 Highway, Blue Springs, Mo. 64014, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12 at Arrowhead's Ford Tailgate District.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.