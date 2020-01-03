Full list of locations where you can take your photo with the giant Patrick Mahomes bobblehead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A giant bobblehead of Patrick Mahomes will make stops across the metro over the next few days.

The life-sized bobblehead will start its tour around the metro with a stop at Union Station Friday. It will be there from 1-5 p.m.

Here are the other places you can find it:

Saturday, Jan. 4 at Liberty Hy-Vee , 109 N Blue Jay Drive Liberty, Mo. 64068, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan 5 at Lee's Summit Hy-Vee, 301 NE Rice Road Lee's Summit, Mo. 64086, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 6 at Olathe Hy-Vee, 18101 W. 119th St. Olathe, Kan. 66061, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Mission Hy-Vee, 6655 Martway Mission, Kan. 66202, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Independence Hy-Vee, 4545 S Noland Road Independence, Mo. 64055, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 9 at J.C. Nichols Fountain from 2-5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11 at Blue Springs Hy-Vee, 625 W. 40 Highway, Blue Springs, Mo. 64014, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12 at Arrowhead's Ford Tailgate District.