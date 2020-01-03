Got Stolen Foundation gives KC single mom raising kids with special needs a free car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For five years now, the Stolen KC Facebook page has been helping people across the metro get help finding their stolen items.

However, not everyone who shares their story online gets their items back. That's why the page's nonprofit foundation is now on a mission to drive some good.

Samantha Jones is ready for a fresh start in 2020.

"I got out of a really bad marriage, abusive marriage," Jones said.

The now single mom decided it was best to leave Kansas City. However, after moving to Florida, she became homesick.

She eventually moved back last summer, but things didn't get better. Days after moving back, her red Chrysler was stolen right out of the driveway.

"It was pretty traumatizing. I mean you don't expect that to happen to you," Jones said.

The theft was especially tough because Sam is a part-time teacher, raising two sons with autism.

"They go to therapy at Children's Mercy weekly because they are both special needs, and now it's like I have to find a ride, you know, to get there and take them," Jones said.

A friend shared a photo of her car to the popular Stolen KC Facebook page. Five months later, it still hasn't been found.

Then, just before Christmas, she spotted a post from the page's Got Stolen Foundation. Street Side Auto Sales donated a silver Chevrolet. Other local businesses then pitched in to clean it out and fix it up.

The foundation got in early 50 applications from theft victims hoping to get a new ride.

"Theft is overwhelming when it happens, and you don't know what or how you get out of it because how do you go make more money if you can't get to work," said Dave Brucker, with the Got Stolen Foundation and Stolen KC page.

Got Stolen's board decided to help Samantha get on the road to a happy new year.

"I am speechless," Jones said.

And the surprises didn't stop with a new car.

"We've got some QuikTrip cards for first few tanks of gas," Brucker said.

Generous donations to the Got Stolen Foundation will also cover Sam's vehicle tags and her first month's insurance.

"I'm so happy. This is going to help our family so much, so much," Jones said.

It's a life-changing gift, and Stolen KC's founders are hoping it steers Sam to success.

The Got Stolen Foundation said it's already gotten a couple leads to hopefully give away more cars in the future.