KCMO residents can recycle their Christmas tree for free on Saturdays this month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City residents looking to get rid of their real Christmas tree can do so for free on Saturdays.

The deal runs until Saturday, Jan. 18. Residents must take their ID.

The locations ask that trees be free of all ornaments and decorations.

If you can't make it on a Saturday, you can drop off trees during the week, but it will cost $3.

If you don't live in Kansas City, you may still drop off your Christmas tree, but there will be a fee.

