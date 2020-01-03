× One of two people killed in Gladstone crash was longtime Independence detective

GLADSTONE, Mo. — One of the two people killed in a crash in Gladstone, Missouri Thursday night was a longtime Independence detective.

Independence police confirmed that 48-year-old Jason Young was off duty when he was involved in the crash. Police have not yet released the name of the second person who died. A third person also sustained minor physical injuries.

The crash happened near 64th Street and North Antioch around 6:45 p.m.

Gladstone police said a vehicle heading west on Northeast 64th Street crossed into the eastbound lanes and side swiped one vehicle then crashed head on into another.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.