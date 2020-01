Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Overland Park police are asking the public to let them know if they have any additional information about a hit-and-run crash they released video of on Thursday.

The video is of a crash that happened at 119th Street and 69-Highway Monday afternoon.

You can see the driver take out a traffic signal then take off.

Police said in a post on their Facebook page the driver will face charges, but they want to make sure the driver didn't hit anything  or anybody else.