25-year-old son of 2 Missouri judges missing in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police in California are asking for help finding a missing 25-year-old who is the son of two Missouri judges and the nephew of former Missouri Gov. Bob Holden.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Alexander Holden was last seen on New Year’s Eve in Sacramento, where he has lived for about two years.

Sacramento Police describe Holden as 6-foot 1-inch weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan pullover as pictured below in the first picture.

His father, Greene County Judge Calvin Holden, and mother, Associate Judge Margaret Palmietto, are headed to Sacramento. His father said his son has “no history of disappearing.”

He said his son’s girlfriend notified him that his son was missing.