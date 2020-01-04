Blind marching band performs in the Outback Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. — The marching band from The Ohio State School for the Blind took to the field and tore it up during the Outback Bowl this week.

The group of musicians in grades 7-12 at the Columbus, Ohio, school bills itself as the only blind marching band in the world. They’ve been honored by the Ohio Senate for advancing the causes of people with disabilities.

The band formed about 15 years ago at the direction of now-retired Carol Agler, who was previously a music teacher at the school. Agler started the marching band to support the Ohio School for the Deaf Football program, according to a news release.

Video shows the marchers maintaining step and straight lines with the help of uniformed guides to keep them on the right track.

The group performs halftime drills at local high schools and at band festivals, and regularly marches in parades around the country. It has also been honored by the Ohio Senate for advancing the rights of people with disabilities, the release said.

The No. 18 Minnesota Golden Gophers beat the No. 12 Auburn Tigers in the game, 31-24.