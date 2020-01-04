Dashcam captures moment drunk driver jumps lanes and sideswipes oncoming car near Plattsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLATTSBURG, Mo. -- The Clinton County Sheriff's Office is warning of the dangers of drunk driving after a driver's dashcam captured a wreck caused by an impaired motorist.

An ordinary drive turned dangerous in the blink of an eye on the evening of Dec. 21 on Hwy 116 just west of Plattsburg, KQ2 first reported.

The video shows a vehicle crossing the median of the two-lane road and sideswiping a car in front of the driver with the dashcam. After the collision, the car in front veers off the roadway and into a ditch.

The driver of the vehicle that caused the wreck was impaired at the time of the crash, according to the Clinton County Sheriff's Department.

In 2019, sheriff's deputies said they’ve investigated 30 DWI-related crashes in Clinton County. Unlike most cases however, this incident was caught on video.

Sgt. Joshua Smith with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office said he wants this video to serve as a reminder for people to think twice before getting behind the wheel impaired. He said, while the car that was struck was heavily damaged, the crash could have been a lot worse.

The drunk driver was arrested, while the driver of the car that was struck by the vehicle sustained only minor injuries as a result of the crash.