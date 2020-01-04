Former mayor Charles Wheeler recovering from a fall, welcoming visitors, mayor Lucas says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two mayors decades apart met in a hospital room today.

Mayor Quinton Lucas posted this picture on his Instagram page. He was with former mayor Charles Wheeler at St. Luke’s hospital.

Wheeler, who is 93 years old, is recovering from a fall, according to the mayor.

Mayor Lucas wrote that Wheeler is welcoming visitors.

“He said he wants nothing more than visitors and good company. So if you’re around St. Luke’s, stop on by!” Lucas wrote.