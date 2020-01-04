Kansas Highway Patrol: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol says one person is dead and another has been seriously injured in a crash just west of Topeka in Shawnee County.

The Capital-Journal reports that the single-vehicle crash happened Friday night on eastbound Interstate 70. A vehicle drove into the median, went airborne and hit a creek embankment and a bridge pillar.

A passenger, 29-year-old Carlos Colon-Medina of Topeka, was killed. The 23-year-old driver was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

