FOX4 Forecast: Mild and Sunny Weekend

A few clouds will hang around very early this morning, but those will push out, leading to sunny skies for both side of the state line for much of the day today. We're in for a mostly sunny weekend overall! The clouds stay away for Sunday as well. Temperatures will warm only in the low to mid 40s for today, with a better chance at the 50-degree highs for most tomorrow. Precip also stays out of the forecast until the next system Thursday.

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

