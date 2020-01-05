Chiefs fans recreate Arrowhead with building bricks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It might take a little bit of effort, but you can build your own Arrowhead Stadium right in your living room.

Michelle Hylton lives just northwest of Denver and sent FOX4 photos of her completed BRXLZ Arrowhead. She says the project took about 6-8 hours over the span of two days to complete. She says the pieces are tiny, so pre-sorting the pieces helped. (She also says she bleeds Chiefs red in the middle of Broncos country!)

The company also offers other Chiefs models (including Patrick Mahomes), as well as models for the Royals and Sporting Kansas City.

You can see Michelle’s photos in the gallery below: