KCPD identifies man shot and killed early Sunday morning near East 50th and Walrond Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department has now identified the man killed in an early Sunday morning shooting marking the city’s first homicide of 2020.

Just before 12:30 a.m. officers responded to a shooting near East 50th St. and Walrond Ave. When they arrived they located a deceased man in the driveway with multiple gun shot wounds.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Earl Finch.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information are asked to all the Homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.