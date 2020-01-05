West Peculiar firefighter killed in Sunday morning structure fire

KCPD investigating first homicide of 2020 after early morning shooting

Posted 4:10 pm, January 5, 2020, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating the city’s first homicide of the year after a man was found shot to death early Sunday morning.

Just before 12:30 a.m. officers responded to a shooting near East 50th St. and Walrond Ave. When they arrived they located a deceased man in the driveway with multiple gun shot wounds.

The victim’s name has not been released but is reported to be 41-years-old.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information are asked to all the Homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.