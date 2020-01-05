FOX4 Forecast: Sunny and windy today; mild stretch continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More sunshine will be out across the KC Metro again today. Highs will continue to warm to near 50 degrees by this afternoon, but we'll probably notice the wind most of all. Thanks to a dry cold front passing by, wind gusts will kick up this morning to the 30-35 mph range. They'll slowly calm down throughout the afternoon. More windy days are ahead as we push through the work week ahead of our next system.

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

