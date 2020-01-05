Man found shot and killed in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Investigators are trying to determine who shot and killed a man Sunday morning in KCK.

Investigators were called out to 34th and Lathrop at around 2:30am on Sunday on a shooting call. They found a man shot at that location; he later died at the hospital.

Investigators have not publicly released the victim’s name, nor any suspect information in the case.

They do ask that if you can help solve this homicide, call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS – or submit a tip here.