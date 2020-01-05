Man found shot and killed in KCK

Posted 7:42 am, January 5, 2020, by

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Investigators are trying to determine who shot and killed a man Sunday morning in KCK.

Investigators were called out to 34th and Lathrop at around 2:30am on Sunday on a shooting call.  They found a man shot at that location; he later died at the hospital.

Investigators have not publicly released the victim’s name, nor any suspect information in the case.

They do ask that if you can help solve this homicide, call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS – or submit a tip here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.