Metro fire departments share condolences for West Peculiar firefighter killed in Sunday morning fire

PECULIAR, Mo. — Multiple fire departments across the metro are reacting after a firefighter with the West Peculiar Fire Protection District was killed in a Sunday morning house fire.

The Kansas City Fire Department responded Sunday afternoon and saying “our hearts go out to the family of the firefighter lost and the entire West Peculiar Fire Department.

The Lenexa Department also responded saying “deeply saddened to hear of this firefighter’s passing. Our hearts go out to the firefighter’s family and department.”

According to Raymore police, the fire started at a home near Deer Run Road and 221st Street/Peek Road in Peculiar.

Neighbors say everyone inside the house was able to get out and say it was an electrical fire.

The name of the firefighter has not been released at this time.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene and will update as new information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.