Missouri governor releases statement after West Peculiar firefighter is killed in house fire

PECULIAR, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson is reacting after a firefighter with the Peculiar Fire Protection District was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning.

Officials say 30-year-old Chuck McCormick was killed battling a house fire shortly after 11 a.m. at a home near Deer Run Road and 221st Street / Peek Road in Peculiar.

Grandview Fire Chief Ron Graham says McCormick fell through the floor near the front door of the home. He fell into the basement and was critically hurt. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The family that lives in the home was able to escape before firefighters arrived.

“His death is a reminder of the brave and selfless work of Missouri’s fire service,” Parson said. “Join us as Teresa and I pray over his family and our fire service community across Missouri.”

McCormick was a husband and father of three young boys, ages 4, 5, and 7-years-old, according to Graham.

He had only been with the department for about three weeks.

The West Peculiar Fire District is a small fire department with only about 10 full time employees. McCormick was one of them.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.