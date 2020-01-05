Nutritionist offers suggestions for healthy eating in 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. About half of all Americans make a New Year's Resolution to eat healthier. The problem is figuring out which diet plan is best for you and sticking to it. Turns out, what works great for one person can be harmful to someone else.

Functional Nutrition Practitioner Brooke Seiz meets with patients who struggle with a variety of health issues and tailors diet plans to meet their specific needs. She helps with blood sugar regulation disorders, hormonal imbalances, fatigue and many other ailments just by tweaking your diet. And when you start feeling better, the benefits encourage you to stay with it. Seiz stresses that cookie cutter, crash diet plans can sometimes do more harm than good, and offers a few suggestions to kick start a healthier 2020.

By the way, Seiz offers all kinds of free advice and some recipes on her website (www.wiredandtiredwomen.com), and your first consultation with her is free.