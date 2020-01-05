Officials identify West Peculiar firefighter killed in Sunday morning house fire

PECULIAR, Mo. — Officials have now identified the West Peculiar firefighter who was killed battling a Sunday morning house fire.

The fire started shortly after 11 a.m. at a home near Deer Run Road and 221st Street / Peek Road in Peculiar.

Grandview Fire Chief Ron Graham says firefighter Chuck McCormick fell through the floor near the front door of the home as firefighters entered the home. McCormick fell into the basement and was critically hurt.

McCormick was taken to a hospital where he died.

Officials said the 30-year-old was a husband and father of three young boys, ages 4, 5 and 7-years-old.

Neighbors say everyone inside the house was able to get out and say it was an electrical fire.

The West Peculiar Fire District is a small fire department with only about 10 full time employees. McCormick was one of them.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene and will update as new information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.