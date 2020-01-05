Pennsylvania Turnpike crash kills 5 people and injures about 60 others

A massive pileup involving tractor-trailers, a tour bus and passenger cars killed five people and injured at least 60 others in western Pennsylvania Sunday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened around 3:34 a.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mount Pleasant Township southeast of Pittsburgh, the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety said.

“Crash involves 2 tractor trailers, a tour bus and passenger vehicles. Turnpike is closed in both directions from New Stanton (#75) to Breezewood (#161). A prolonged closure likely,” Pennsylvania Turnpike spokesman Carl DeFebo tweeted.