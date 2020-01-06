All 12 Courtside preview: Kansas State Wildcats

Posted 9:07 am, January 6, 2020, by
Data pix.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX4's Rob Collins has the scoop on Kansas State as the Wildcats will need a really strong showing in Big 12 play for any shot at making the NCAA Tournament.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.