KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A deadly crash Monday night has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 670.

The crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. near I-670 and Genessee.

Officials tell FOX4 that the crash involved two vehicles and at least one person is confirmed dead. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.