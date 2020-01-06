Fallen West Peculiar firefighter remembered as one-of-a-kind and ‘one of the guys,’ friends say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYMORE, Mo. -- Chuck McCormick was a lot of things to different people. He was a son, a husband, a father, a friend.

Those he worked with at South Metro Fire Protection District in Raymore say he was one of a kind.

"He was somebody that was very genuine. You could always depend on him to help out with anything that you needed," South Metro firefighter Cody Smith said.

McCormick's friends said he had only worked with them for two years at South Metro, but he quickly turned into "one of the guys."

"So even when he made the decision to go to another department, we were completely supportive of it because now he's just a neighbor. And we knew we would get to see him on calls. Not like this though," South Metro Assistant Chief Eric Smith said.

The 30-year-old died while fighting a house fire on Sunday. Investigators said he fell through the floor and suffered critical injuries. He later died at a hospital.

Now his former coworkers are trying to honor their funny friend.

They said McCormick is described best as someone who marched to the beat to his own drum.

"Chuck is the only firefighter I met that would wear UGG boots to work. He had long curly hair and white rim sunglasses. He was just a completely unique guy," Smith said.

He said McCormick was one of the many first responders on the scene Sunday morning.

"There was a lot going on. With any house fire there's always a lot going on. This one just really amped it up some," Smith said.

But there's nothing that can prepare these guys to lose a brother.

"Rough. Sometimes they're your guys, and sometimes it's just like raising children -- and it hurts something like that," Smith said.

South Metro’s fire chief told FOX4 that McGilley & George Funeral Home in Belton will be handing McCormick’s funeral arrangements. Services will most likely be held in Lee’s Summit. The family is still working out the details.