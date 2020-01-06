Fort Riley soldier in Kansas bomb case seeks to change plea

TOPEKA, Kan. — Attorneys for an Army infantry soldier who prosecutors describe as a Satanist plotting to overthrow the U.S. government notified a court on Monday that he intends to change his plea.

Jarrett William Smith pleaded not guilty in September to charges of distributing explosives information and making a threatening interstate communication. A court notice shows a change of plea hearing is set for Feb. 10 in Topeka.

Smith was a private stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas. He’s accused of providing information about explosives to an FBI undercover agent and threatening to burn down the house of an anti-fascist.

Authorities say he also wanted to car bomb a major news organization.

