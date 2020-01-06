× Kansas man dies after falling through ice while fishing

RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. — Authorities say a Kansas man died after falling through ice while fishing.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Department says 72-year-old James Schoenberger of Russell died Saturday afternoon after he was pulled from the river and taken to Russell Regional Hospital.

The sheriff’s office says Schoenberger was fishing in an area just south of Russell when he fell through the ice.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks conducted a boat accident investigation into the death.