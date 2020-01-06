FOX4 Forecast: Warm start to the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wind has finally calmed down and it's going to remain that way through Monday. Clouds increase and temperatures will reach the upper 40s. Our next cold snap of air arrives late Thursday into Friday and we're looking at a chance of rain, not snow, yet again.

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

