Macy’s closing store at The Shops of Prairie Village

“After careful consideration, Macy’s has decided to close Macy’s Prairie Village Shopping Center store in Prairie Village, KS. A clearance sale will begin in January 2020 and run for approximately 8-12 weeks,” Macy’s spokeswoman Carolyn Ng Cohen said in a statement.

Macy’s says regular non-seasonal employees who are unable to be transferred to nearby stores will be offered a severance package and outplacement resources.

“The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s is proud to have served the Prairie Village community over the past 62 years, and we look forward to continuing to do so at nearby Macy’s stores,” the statement reads.