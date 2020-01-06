Man out on bond for child porn charges allegedly rapes Johnson County girl he met online

OLATHE, Kan. — A man who was out on bond for child porn and enticement charges in Independence is now facing charges of raping a child in Johnson County.

Brandon Grisham, 23, faces charges of rape of a child over the age of 14 and aggravated sodomy by force in Johnson County court.

According to court documents, on Dec. 17, officers were dispatched to a hospital where the victim told them that she met a person that she thought she knew on an app.

When she showed up at his apartment, she realized the man was a stranger and she tried to escape before he sexually assaulted her. The victim remembered that the man was wearing an ankle monitor.

Investigators went to the address where the victim said she was assaulted and found Brandon Grisham, who was out on bond and on house arrest for charges in Independence, including possession of child porn, enticement of a child and furnishing pornographic material to a minor.

Video from the outside of the apartment complex shows the victim entering and leaving the apartment, according to the probable cause statement.

Grisham is currently being held in the Johnson County jail on $500,000 bond.