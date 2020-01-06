× Police identify 57-year-old KCMO man killed in crash early Sunday near 18th and College

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 57-year-old Kansas City man is dead following a crash early Sunday.

Police said the crash happened just before 4 a.m. near 18th and College.

According to the report, the driver of a Nissan Sentra lost control as they were heading west on East 18th Street. The vehicle traveled off of the north side of the road and hit a wooden utility pole.

A passenger in the vehicle, Dale S. Deardorff, died shortly after arriving at a local hospital.

Police said the driver, an adult female, walked away from the scene before police arrived.