Two teens are dead following a crash near Polo, Missouri

CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo. — Two teenagers died, and three others were injured in a crash just south of Polo, Missouri Sunday night.

The crash happened around 7:18 p.m. along Southwest Price Drive just 1.5 miles south of Polo.

According to the online crash report, an 18-year-old was driving a Chevrolet Cruze with four other passengers ranging in age from 14 to 20 when the vehicle skidded on the gravel road and traveled off the left side of the road and hit a ditch. The impact caused the vehicle to become airborne. The Cruze eventually went through a fence and rolled over twice.

Two passengers, both 14 years old, died from their injuries. Another 14-year-old sustained serious injuries. The driver and a 20-year-old passenger sustained moderate injuries.

No one in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.