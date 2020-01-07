× 19-year-old charged in September deadly shooting in KC over marijuana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors have charged a 19-year-old Kansas City man in connection with a deadly shooting last September near 98th and Willow.

Jordan L. White faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and two counts of armed criminal action in related to the shooting death of 20-year-old Robiell Avilla on September 21, 2019.

According to court documents, on Sept. 21, officers responded to a shots fired call at the View High Lake Apartments near 98th and Willow. While officers were responding the call was changed to a shooting with two victims shot.

When officers arrived they found the two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment. One of the victims, later identified as Avilla, died from his injuries and the incident was ruled a homicide. The second victim was reported to have non-life threatening injuries.

During the investigation police learned that a third victim, who was not injured, was in the victim’s vehicle when the shooting happened. The third victim stated he and the other two victims’ went to the apartment to purchase marijuana. When they arrived, a male suspect entered the back seat of the vehicle and robbed him at gunpoint. A second suspect then began shooting from outside the vehicle, striking the driver and front seat passenger.

The third victim told detectives the marijuana deal was coordinated through Snapchat from Avilla’s phone. An analysis of the phone found Avilla had communicated with a suspect who was later identified as White.

The case remains under investigation.

Prosecutors have requested a $75,000 bond for White.