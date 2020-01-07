‘Be better than this’: JJ Watt calls out TV station’s ‘trash’ tweet about soccer player Kealia Ohai

HOUSTON — J.J. Watt is calling out a Houston TV station for their tweet about soccer star Kealia Ohai, who’s also engaged to the Texans player.

ABC13 tweeted Tuesday that Ohai, who previously played for the Houston Dash, was traded to the Chicago Red Stars. Although the headline in the actual story did include her name, the tweet didn’t.

“Houston Dash trade J.J. Watt’s fiancee to Chicago,” the tweet said.

Watt made it clear he was not happy with the tweet.

“This headline is trash,” he retweeted. “Kealia Ohai (which is her name by the way, since you didn’t even bother to mention it) is incredible entirely on her own merit and deserves to be treated as such.”

“Be better than this,” he added.

Watt wants the TV station and others to know Ohai is much more than just his fiancee, a title that ignores her success as a women’s soccer player. She was drafted to the Dash in 2014 and led the club with 11 goals in 2016.

This headline is trash.

Kealia Ohai (which is her name by the way, since you didn’t even bother to mention it) is incredible entirely on her own merit and deserves to be treated as such.

Be better than this. https://t.co/82GMrYOv9U — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 7, 2020

ABC13 later replied with an apology to Watt.

“Hi JJ, Our sincere apologies. We 100% agree with you,” the station wrote. “Kealia Ohai is a soccer superstar who deserves her own headlines. We are sad to see her go. She is going to be a force in Chicago! We’ve loved doing stories on her many talents and accomplishments over the years.”

It’s not the first time a female athlete has been referred to in reference to her significant other.

Just this past summer, CBS News simply referred to Julie Ertz, a star of the 2019 US Women’s National Team, as the wife of Philadelphia Eagles player Zach Ertz.

“Eagles tight end leaves training camp to watch wife in World Cup,” the tweet said, featuring a photo of the couple in Eagles gear kissing.