Buck O’Neil bobblehead dolls to go on sale at Royals FanFest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Special Buck O’Neil bobblehead dolls will be available for fans to buy at Royals Fan Fest later this month.

John “Buck” O’Neil played for and managed the Kansas City Monarchs, becoming the first African-American coach in all of Major League Baseball. He was also instrumental in establishing the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City’s jazz district.

Now, O’Neil will be memorialized in bobblehead form. The dolls will commemorate Buck’s time as manager of the Monarchs in 1953, when he led them to the Negro American League Title.

A button on the bottom of the bobblehead will also play Buck’s rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” Sales will benefit Royals Charities and the Negro Leagues Museum.

The go on sale for $35 on Friday, Jan. 24 at the Royals Charities booth at FanFest. The items will be sold on a first come, first served basis. There is a limit of five dolls per customer.

