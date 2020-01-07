Burglary suspect shoots Lawrence residents with gun he was attempting to steal

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence police said a man has non-life threatening injuries after a burglary suspect shot him with a gun he was attempting to take from the victim’s home.

According to a news release from police, just before 4 p.m. Monday a man returned to his home along Wakarusa Drive just south of Clinton Parkway and found a burglary suspect inside.

The man told police that the suspect shot him with a weapon he was trying to steal.

Police said the suspect left the weapon at the scene then ran away. They are still looking for him. He is described as a white male of average height. He was wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.

First responders took the man who lived at the home to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police ask that anyone with more information on this incident to call them at (785) 832-7509.

