Chiefs Kingdom gets creative to show Kansas City spirit ahead of playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The playoffs frenzy comes calling to Kansas City.

With the Chiefs taking on the Houston Texans at Arrowhead this weekend, fans aren't limited to t-shirts and ball caps to back Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the team.

At Sassy Nails in Westport you can get your spirit shellacked and painted on.

"A lot of people are coming in and asking for red color and gold color," owner Brandon Trung said. "That's why I'm thinking about Chiefs nails."

Trung loves the Chiefs and creates his own designs out of his imagination.

"They like something new," Trung said. "They don't like something old fashioned. They like an update every day."

The designs aren't cheap, but he said for some fans price is not a problem.

"When my clients come back they say, 'Hey Brandon, they loved my nail,' and that's the power of creating a nail design every day," Trung said.

In Raytown, the spirit is sweet and iced to perfection. Katie Craddock, who owns Beautifully Delicious Kansas City Bakery, said orders are rolling in for Chiefs confections.

"Tons, tons. This is just the beginning. Tonight I will be rockin,'" Craddock said. "There will be about six of these sheet pans of these cookies."

Craddock creates custom cookies, hosts decorating parties and sells do-it-yourself cookie decorating kits made to order, all through Instagram and Facebook.

"When I do the custom orders, they're pretty intricate," Craddock said. "They've got a lot going on. They're kind of like my little works of art. I hear frequently, 'It's too pretty to eat.' But my philosophy is once you take a picture it's totally worth the bite. Go for it."

Craddock has several Chiefs-themed parties coming up. If you'd like to learn more information on them, you can find it here.