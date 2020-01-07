City Market undergoing major street renovations to accommodate KC’s traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you haven’t been there in a while, you might not be aware, but there’s a major renovation happening at Kansas City’s historic City Market.

Last month, the city closed down the portion of Walnut Street that crosses through City Market, between 5th and 3rd streets.

The plan is to repave that portion of Walnut Street to open it back up for two-way car traffic later this spring.

“With the growth of the district, and just the growth of downtown in general, our traffic has picked up, so we need to accommodate all of that movement,” said Sue Patterson with City Market.

All of the businesses in City Market will remain open during the project and parking inside the center portion of the market remains available, although drivers will now need to enter where they’ve grown accustomed to exiting, at Walnut and 3rd Street.

“The goal is to increase visibility and accessibility to the stores and shops on the east side of City Market square. They’re kind of cut off on their own island,” Patterson said.

When the project is complete, weather permitting, in May, city officials say the City Market portion of Walnut Street will be temporarily closed off to car traffic during weekends.

Business owners at City Market said it’s an inconvenient situation, in the short term, but admit it will benefit all of the shops, when the project is finished.

“Wintertime is a dead time around here, so it’s not as busy now. So if we’re going to do it, it needs to be done now,” said Luke Thompson at KC Soda Co.