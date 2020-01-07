Highway patrol identifies Blue Springs man killed in crash near I-670 and Genessee

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the person killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday night on Interstate-670.

The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. just west of Genessee on eastbound I-670. KHP said the driver of a 2014 BMW and the driver of a semi were heading east when the driver of the semi came to a stop for traffic ahead. The driver of the BMW did not slow and struck the rear of the semi.

The driver of the BMW was taken to Truman Medical Center where he later died. He has been identified as 69-year-old James Harry Williams, of Blue Springs. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to KHP.

The 35-year-old male driver of the semi was taken to Truman Medical Center with minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt, according to KHP.