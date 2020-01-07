Human remains found in rural Missouri county

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify human remains that were discovered over the weekend in a rural part of the county.

According to KTVI-TV, deputies were sent to the 10000 block of Rock Hill Road to investigate the possible discovery of skeletal remains. Deputies confirmed the remains were human.

Sheriff Zach Jacobsen said the remains appeared to have been there for a long time, possibly years.

The cause of death could not be determined and will take time because of exposure to the elements. The remains have been sent to a forensic pathologist for investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the county sheriff’s office at 573-438-5478.